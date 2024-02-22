LOOK: Hijacked Toyota Fortuner recovered by Ekurhuleni Metro Police

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has recovered a Toyota Fortuner sport utility vehicle (SUV) after it was hijacked from its owner in Benoni. EMPD spokesperson, Lerato Monyane said the popular SUV was found abandoned around Crystal Park.

“On Monday, February 20, at about 5.35pm, the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department’s rapid tactical response unit officers recovered a reported robbed or hijacked black Toyota Fortuner sport utility vehicle at Crystal Park area,” said Monyane. “The EMPD officers received information about a hijacked motor vehicle, and the information was followed up. The vehicle matching the same description given was located abandoned on Concorde Road,” she said. Police in Ekurhuleni have recovered a Toyota Fortuner SUV in Crystal Park after it was hijacked from its owner in Benoni. Picture: EMPD “The vehicle, a black Toyota Fortuner, was thoroughly inspected and checked and it was discovered to have been hijacked in the Benoni area, from the owner. All the necessary stakeholders, were summoned and the recovered vehicle, was taken to Springs for safe keeping.”

She said no one has been arrested “but arrests are imminent”. The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department has recovered a hijacked Toyota Fortuner. File Picture: EMPD Last year, IOL reported that the EMPD recovered a Toyota Land Cruiser SUV in Ekurhuleni after it was hijacked from its owner in Delmas, Mpumalanga. At the time, Monyane said the owner of the house where the white SUV was parked said a man had brought it and parked it. The man who allegedly brought the vehicle could not be reached on the phone, according to police.