Johannesburg - The final memorial for fans and loved ones of legendary music legend Bra Hugh Masekela is currently underway at the University of Johannesburg Soweto campus.

The public tribute is a musical celebration of the legend's life, featuring a range of artists he collaborated with and influenced.

Hundreds have gathered in their African-inspired outfits to remember the icon.

The Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa is among those who paid their last respects.

#BraHughMasekelaMemorial takes place at the Soweto UJ Campus this afternoon.

Hundreds have gathered to tribute a great giant in the music industry. @ReporterStar @TheStar_news @iol pic.twitter.com/MqqSOdlwaE — Nokuthula Zwane (@Zwane_2Li2Ls) January 28, 2018

Abigail Kubeka & Dorothy Masuka have arrived at #BraHughMasekelaMemorial

Among those present at the final tribute memorial is the National speaker Baleka Mbete. @ReporterStar @iol pic.twitter.com/o0mmA3nelN — Nokuthula Zwane (@Zwane_2Li2Ls) January 28, 2018

Remembering Bra Hugh with - Abigail Kubeka, Dorothy Masuka, National Speaker Baleka Mbhete, Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa. #BraHughMasekelaMemorial @ReporterStar pic.twitter.com/G3vDKMGXls — Nokuthula Zwane (@Zwane_2Li2Ls) January 28, 2018

The legendary trumpeter, corneter, singer and composer Masekela died after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 78.

He died in Johannesburg surrounded by his family. On Sunday, his beloved sister Barbara Masekela is set to give a few words during his final memorial.

The family have announced that his funeral will only be open to family members, close friends and industry colleagues.

