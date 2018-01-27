Picture: @Zwane_2Li2Ls/Twitter

Johannesburg - The final memorial for fans and loved ones of legendary music legend Bra Hugh Masekela is currently underway at the University of Johannesburg Soweto campus. 

The public tribute is a musical celebration of the legend's life, featuring a range of artists he collaborated with and influenced. 

Hundreds have gathered in their African-inspired outfits to remember the icon. 

The Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa is among those who paid their last respects. 

The legendary trumpeter, corneter, singer and composer Masekela died after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was 78.

He died in Johannesburg surrounded by his family. On Sunday, his beloved sister Barbara Masekela is set to give a few words during his final memorial.  

The family have announced that his funeral will only be open to family members, close friends and industry colleagues.

[email protected]

The Star