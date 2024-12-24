LOOK: Man injured after crashing hijacked Kia Rio while fleeing police in Pretoria

A man was arrested in Pretoria central after he attempted to flee in a stolen Kia Rio hatchback, before crashing the vehicle. Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane told IOL that different police units were hunting for the stolen vehicle, when it was spotted in the Pretoria CBD.

“Gauteng Traffic Police together with other law enforcement agencies received information from a tracking company on December 20 about a motor vehicle, a Kia Rio, that was hijacked in Johannesburg,” said Maremane. “Information was received that the vehicle was entering Pretoria central along Kgosi Mampuru Street. Law enforcement officials attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver bumped into another vehicle, a Hyundai H100. The suspect was removed from the vehicle and transported to Kalafong Hospital for minor treatment.” The suspected car hijacker was arrested and searched. During the search, maremane said live ammunition was found in the driver’s possession.

The arrested man will be facing charges including possession of a hijacked vehicle, possession of live ammunition, reckless and negligent driving. In August, IOL reported that the Mokopane Regional Court in Limpopo sentenced 46-year-old Vusi Vincent Moloka to seven years direct imprisonment for possession of a stolen vehicle. At the time, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said on March 20, the South African Police Service received information about a stolen Toyota Fortuner with Gauteng registration numberplates travelling from Sandton to Limpopo via the N1 North.