Protesters block roads with rocks and burning tyres in Mzimhlophe, Soweto. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Motorists and commuters have been warned to avoid Klipspruitvalley and Amatage Road in Soweto on Wednesday due to protest action that started in the early hours of the morning. Several routes were gridlocked as burning tyres blocked streets at Mzimhlophe.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said the residents were complaining because they had no electricity.

“Motorists can use Reverend Frank Modise road or Chris Hani road as alternative routes,” he said.

Residents were complaining that they have had to go for four days without electricity and they were tired.

“It is cold and the kids have to bath in the morning and go to school, our meat will be decomposed because the fridges are not working,” a member of the community said.

Minnaar said traffic was being diverted in the area.

Protesters block roads with rocks and burning tyres in Mzimhlophe, Soweto. Video: Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)





Mayor Herman Mashaba on Tuesday said troubles faced by Eskom extended far beyond the area of Soweto alone, saying that years of alleged corruption and maladministration has resulted in the mass looting of power utility resulting in close to R500 million in reported debt.

"Eskom cannot try to turn this legacy of corruption and mismanagement around by punishing ordinary law-abiding residents, who serves as easy targets, while corrupt politicians and individuals responsible for the state-owned enterprise's downfall are allowed to walk free," said Mashaba.

