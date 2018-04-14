April 15 - A woman died and 17 other people were injured, some seriously, when a minibus taxi and a car collided in Buccleuch in Johannesburg early on Sunday morning. Photo: Netcare 911 (via Arrive Alive)

JOHANNESBURG - A woman died and 17 other people were injured, some seriously, when a minibus taxi and a car collided in Buccleuch in Johannesburg early on Sunday morning.

Netcare 911 responded at about 7.15am to reports of a serious collision on the N1 southbound, at the split, in the Buccleuch interchange, Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said.

Paramedics from Netcare 911 and other services attended to about 18 injured people at the scene.

"Tragically, a female in her 40s, sustained severe injuries and died at the scene. Seventeen other patients sustained injuries ranging from moderate to very serious."

The Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance airlifted to hostital a woman in her 40s who had sustained severe injuries and had been placed on a ventilator at the scene.

Firefighters used the jaws-of-life equipment to free the victims trapped in the wreckage, he said.

