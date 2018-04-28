April 29 - One person died when a car crashed into a tree in Bryanston in Johannesburg and burst into flame in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: Netcare 911 (Arrive Alive website)

JOHANNESBURG - One person died when a car crashed into a tree in Bryanston in Johannesburg and burst into flame in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded at about 3.45am to reports of a serious crash on William Nicol Drive (M80) in Bryanston, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

"Upon arrival of the Netcare 911 paramedic, multiple ambulances were already in attendance. Reports from the scene indicate that the driver of a light motor vehicle lost control, impacting a tree, bursting into flame.

"The fire was extinguished by Johannesburg Fire and Rescue Services. A single occupant had been declared deceased.

All the necessary authorities were on [the] scene," Herbst said.

African News Agency/ANA