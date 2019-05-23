JOHANNESBURG - A plane crashed into a tree after the engine failed while flying in the Hekpoort area of Gauteng Netcare said on Thursday. No injuries were reported.

Netcare spokesperson Shawn Herbst said at about 9am a male pilot in his sixties escaped injury when he needed to perform a forced landing in an unoccupied area near to a private airstrip allegedly due to engine failure.

The plane, a Ryan Navion light aircraft, had sustained damage when it hit a tree during the landing. The pilot was travelling alone.

"The pilot was assessed, however refused to go to the hospital. The Fire and Rescue Services were on scene and have cordoned off the area," said Herbst.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency(ANA)