Johannesburg - Two suspects have died after police foiled an attempted business robbery in Rembrandt Park, north of Joburg on Thursday afternoon.

According to Sergeant Desmond Subramoney, police were responding to intelligence information provided on the robbers.

"Members of the flying squad as well as northern police intelligence officer were informed about a group of suspects in the area. Upon following up on the information, they came across four men who fitted the description. When police pursued them the men opened fire," he said.

Subramoney said police retaliated and a shootout ensued.

Two of the robbers were shot dead, another wounded and taken to a nearby hospital. The fourth suspect was arrested. Three firearms with ammunition were seized.

The suspects were on their way to a business robbery at the time of the shooting.





Witness Salma Khan, employed at Curie Supermarket, a stones throw away from the crime scene, said the incident occurred at about 2.30pm.

"I saw robbers running on foot and police shooting. It was like a movie," he said.

Picture: Noni Mokati/IOL

The suspects are alleged to have died outside a nursery school in the area.

Claire Ramlall, a parent of a child at the nursery school, spoke of how worried and scared she was.

She said had left work to fetch her daughter at the nursery school but had to wait for hours as police still worked at the scene.

I'm very emotional at the moment. I hope she didn't see anything."

At 3.57pm police were still combing the scene.

