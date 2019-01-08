Pretoria - More people are still believed to be trapped inside the two trains which collided in Mountain View, Pretoria, on Tuesday. Metrorail spokesperson Lillian Mofokeng said they are prioritising the rescue mission to get to the trapped passengers. It is not clear how many people remain trapped.

"For now we don't have the full details of what caused the accident," she said.

So far three people have been declared dead and two are reportedly critically injured.

Both trains were from Mabopane station and heading towards Pretoria station.

"Unfortunately one was stationary on the platform when the other one hit it at the back," said Mofokeng.

The trains were reportedly carrying more than 800 passengers.

Mofokeng said more than 300 people have sustained minor injuries.

Fifty ambulances were at the scene and three helicopters assisted with getting critically injured patients to hospitals.

Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga said he has always raised concerns about the infrastructure of railway lines and their outdated resources.

"I don't want to speculate about what happened this morning because they are still investigating. But I think there's a need now to immediately have a meeting with Prasa (Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa). We cannot lose anymore lives, there needs to be some kind of upgrade in terms of signalling that is in here."

Msimanga said he plans to meet with the families of the deceased.

An official briefs the Mayor @SollyMsimanga at the scene of the Mountain View train crash. pic.twitter.com/jIDdUAw8RS — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 8, 2019





On the scene of this morning's train accident at the Mountain View Station. It is confirmed that 4 people have passed on, our heartfelt condolences to the families. pic.twitter.com/wjm451Z2jI — Solly Msimanga (@SollyMsimanga) January 8, 2019

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA) To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Video: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)



African News Agency/ANA