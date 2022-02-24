LOOK: SAPS uniform, rifles, signal jammers and a thousand bullets found as cops arrest 11th Rosettenville suspect

Pretoria – Police have arrested an eleventh suspect in connection to the Rosettenville shootout between different law enforcement units and a group of alleged robbers. “Another suspect aged 42, is expected to appear at Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Friday, the 25 February 2022 following his arrest on the 23 February 2022 in Phomolong, Tembisa during a crime intelligence-led multi-disciplinary operation by the National CIT Task Team,” said Hawks national spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo.

The 42-year-old was accosted by police in the streets of Tembisa, and a 9mm pistol found in his possession. “Further investigation led to his place of residence where a search was conducted and the following recovered: four assault rifles, five pistols including the one found in his possession, rifle and pistols magazines, more than thousand ammunition, channel jammers, G4S and SAPS bulletproof vests and uniform,” said Mbambo. “The suspect is believed to be linked to the group of suspects who were accosted on Monday the 21 February 2022 during a shootout in Rosettenville, which ended with the fatal shooting of eight suspects, and the arrest of ten.”

Mbambo said the 42-year-old would be charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property. The group of ten suspects who were arrested on Monday appeared in court on Wednesday. The Hawks has released the names of the 10 men who were arrested during the multidisciplinary operation in Rosettenville on Monday, after the group appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

The names were released as follows: – Sihle Mazibuko, 35. – Qaphela Ngubeni, 33.

– Menzi Shabalala, 47. – Hloniphani Dube, 40. – Alex Matshebele, 40.

– Phendula Mvubu, 44. – Mike Ngwadi, 47. – Andrew Tshobolo, 67.

– Khulekani Nkosi, 36. – Kitso Mnguni, 45. Mbambo said the 10 appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, facing eight charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of hijacked vehicles and conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit heist.