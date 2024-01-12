LOOK: Seven Nigerian nationals arrested for kidnapping, stealing money from Nigerian businessman in Joburg

A Nigerian businessman was rescued by the SA Police Service (SAPS) Anti-Kidnapping Task Team on Thursday evening. National SAPS spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the 48-year-old man was kidnapped on Wednesday, in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, before the seven Nigerian nationals were arrested on Thursday.

“In less than 24 hours, the SAPS team traced the victim and suspects to a lodge in Ferndale, Randburg on Thursday evening,” said Mathe. “Six vehicles used by the suspects have been seized and impounded for further investigation.” Police arrested seven Nigerian nationals in Joburg during the rescue of a Nigerian businessman who had been kidnapped. File Picture She added that money that was allegedly withdrawn from the kidnapped businessman’s bank account has also been recovered by police.

“In the last two years, the Anti-Kidnapping Task Team has arrested at least 300 suspects where victims were kidnapped for ransom payments,” said Mathe. Police arrested seven Nigerian men in Joburg during the rescue of a Nigerian businessman who had been kidnapped. Picture: SAPS In another kidnapping case, IOL reported on Thursday that a Witbank businessman Mahesh Sing was abducted on Wednesday after receiving a call from a person purporting to be a technician who wanted to fix an electrical fault at his business. Witbank businessman Mahesh Sing was kidnapped on Wednesday, at his business premises. Picture: Supplied / SAPS “According to information from a family member, a call that Mr Sing received (on Tuesday) was from an unknown person who identified himself as a technician from Emalahleni Municipality who was assigned to check an electrical fault at his business,” said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“The victim is said to have taken heed to the so-called appointment and went to the business site that morning of Wednesday, January 10.” Police have established that about three individuals arrived at the scene in a grey Ford Kuga, after 8am. “Only two men who were armed with firearms reportedly alighted from the said vehicle with their faces covered with balaclavas.