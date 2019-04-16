The minister, who holds a Master’s in Education policy and practice in multi-racial societies, and another in Linguistics from the applied linguistics perspective, in a statement issued by UP explained why she chose Tuks to further her studies.
“I was told that the Education Faculty at UP was a really good team with very powerful postgraduate support. I knew that given my schedule I should be registered at an institution with a good PhD programme. Several friends referred me to UP.
Pandor says she chose education “because it is the discipline I have always had an interest in understanding further. I am a teacher by early training and am fascinated by education".
I received a phd in education from the University of Pretoria this afternoon. Now there are two doctors in the house @aishapandor @alenribic @pandorsuraya @UPTuks #Graduation2019 pic.twitter.com/JglegnzQDW— Naledi Pandor (@NalediPandor) April 16, 2019
"I learnt that there is a vast amount of absolutely fascinating education information that we need to tap into much more than we do today. I also learnt how to use research material and to carry out a very demanding academic schedule".
Professor Chika Sehoole, Dean of the Faculty of Education at UP, said it was an honour supervising the minister, having previously worked with her before the old Department of Education was split.
Congratulations are in order for Minister of Higher Education & Training, Dr @NalediPandor, on attainment of her PhD in Education from @UPTuks today. Given her demanding roles and responsibilities, she continues to inspire us and has proven once again, that nothing is impossible. pic.twitter.com/ZGwCGUyvYr— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) April 16, 2019
So proud and excited to watch my mom DR @NalediPandor officially receive her PhD in Education from @UPTuks. Welcome to the club mom!! #UPGraduate2019 pic.twitter.com/EtIL4b9Tml— Aisha R Pandor (@aishapandor) April 16, 2019
