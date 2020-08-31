LOOK: These are the two police officers accused of Nathaniel Julies murder

The two officers accused of murdering 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies - Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy - appeared briefly at the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto on Monday. Here they are. Johannesburg - The two officers accused of murdering 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies appeared briefly at the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto on Monday. Sporting masks due to Covid-19 regulations and hoodies, the faces of the two accused officers - Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy, were considerably concealed to the media cameras. The two police officers have been remanded in custody until their bail application on September 10 after one of the officers arrived at courtroom 10 without legal representation. They face charges of murder, discharging of a firearm in a public place, being in possession of prohibited ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

Nathaniel’s murder sparked angry protests in the Eldorado Park community, with calls for the leadership of the local police station to be removed.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the matter.

The two officers accused of murdering 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies - Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Constable Caylene Whiteboy - appeared briefly at the Protea Magistrates Court in Soweto on Monday. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency/ANA

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority said earlier on Monday that it will oppose bail.

Speaking outside court on Monday, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the officers faced a Schedule 6 offence.

Therefore, she said, they would be opposing bail when they make their second appearance on September 10.

“The matter has been postponed and as the other accused has been given an opportunity to secure legal representation.

“They will remain in custody until their appearance and we will oppose bail,” she said.

Mjonondwane also said it was alleged that the officers were in possession of ammunition that was no longer allowed. She said the ammunition was banned after the murder of Andries Tatane.

Tatane was shot and killed allegedly by the police, during a protest for water in Ficksburg, Free State in 2011.

Nathaniel Julies was shot and killed last Wednesday night in Eldorado Park.

While there were allegations he was shot by mistake, residents claim it was a deliberate shooting of a young boy with Down syndrome.

