LOOK: Tigress captured in Edenvale hours after it was seen roaming an office park

Durban – A 9-month-old tigress spotted on video footage roaming in Edenvale on Monday morning has been recaptured. According to Clive Maher, of SCP Security, the tigress was located in the Eastleigh area of Edenvale and sedated.

Story continues below Advertisement

Maher confirmed that she was taken to a sanctuary. The 49-second video of the tigress roaming an office park has gone viral. In the video the tigress is seen circling a car.

The tigress was sedated and taken to a sanctuary. Picture: Supplied The National Council of SPCAs said it was investigating another case of an escaped tiger on the loose. Spokesperson Keshvi Nair said: “Given that the Gauteng Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the Ekurhuleni Municipality are responsible for enforcing the legislation that allows these dangerous animals to be kept in captivity in the first place, some form of accountability and responsibility for the welfare of the animal/s and the residents needs to be taken by them.” Last week, Sheba the tigress made headlines after she escaped from a farm enclosure.

Story continues below Advertisement

After being missing for five days and having mauled a 39-year-old man, killed two dogs and a pig, she was shot dead by her owner. The owner said it was his mother’s tiger and he had promised to keep her safe after her death. IOL