LOOK: Two drivers killed in Ekurhuleni crash involving 11 vehicles

At least two fatalities have been recorded in Ekurhuleni in a multiple vehicle collision on the N12 west, near Edenvale, by the R24 highway split. After 1pm on Monday, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) said the scene was still active and the two deceased were drivers of some of the vehicles involved.

More than 10 vehicles were involved in the horrific crash, according to EMPD spokesperson Thabiso Makgato. “We have a multiple vehicle crash on the N12 west, by the R24 split. The scene is still active and the freeway is completely closed,” she said. At least two drivers died in a horrific crash on the N12 near Edenvale, in Ekurhuleni. Picture: EMPD “We have two confirmed fatalities and in both directions the freeway is still closed. Traffic is being diverted onto the Edenvale off-ramp and in the eastbound, traffic is diverted onto the Electron interchange.

At least two drivers died in a horrific crash on the N12 near Edenvale, in Ekurhuleni. Picture: EMPD “The scene is still active”, she said. Last month, IOL reported that at least three people were treated for injuries sustained following a multiple vehicle pile-up on the M7 Pinetown-bound highway before Bellville Road in Durban. At the time, ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said a truck and trailer careened down the M7 highway after the driver lost control.