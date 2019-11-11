LOOK: Two injured as plane crashes near Springs airport









Photo: Netcare 911/Supplied. Springs - A trainee pilot and his instructor escaped with minor injuries after their plane crashed in Springs on Monday morning. The crash happened near the Springs Airport on Olympia road in Dal Fouche. According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the duo had just left the Springs Airport airfield at the time of the crash. "When medics arrived on scene they found a single engine light aircraft with substantial damage on the center median. "The patients, both males had sustained minor to moderate injuries and were treated on scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment," he said.

Photo: Netcare 911/Supplied.

The trainee pilot was flying the aircraft at the time of the crash.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Services Senior District Manager Peter Rudolph also confirmed the incident, explaining that the two were apparently busy with training at the time of the crash.

"It's suspected that [during training] that the aircraft came in too low and one of the wings caught a lamp post and they crashed," he said.

"We're at the scene and have managed to stabilise the scene," he told IOL.

He confirmed that no serious injuries were reported and that the two had been taken to hospital for further treatment.

SA Police Services were also at the scene while the SA Civil Aviation Authority was also expected to arrive at the scene to carry out an investigation.

* This is a developing story