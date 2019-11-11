Springs - A trainee pilot and his instructor escaped with minor injuries after their plane crashed in Springs on Monday morning.
The crash happened near the Springs Airport on Olympia road in Dal Fouche.
According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the duo had just left the Springs Airport airfield at the time of the crash.
"When medics arrived on scene they found a single engine light aircraft with substantial damage on the center median.
"The patients, both males had sustained minor to moderate injuries and were treated on scene before being transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment," he said.