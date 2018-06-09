CARLETONVILLE - The drivers of a bakkie and a car died when the two vehicles collided head-on on the R501 in Carletonville on the West Rand in the early hours of Sunday morning, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 1.10am and found both drivers trapped in their vehicles, ER24 spokesperson Annine Siddall said.

"Upon further assessment, paramedics saw that there was nothing they could do to save the drivers and they were both declared dead on the scene. Both men were believed to be in their 30s."

The details surrounding the accident were not yet known, Siddall said.

African News Agency/ANA