Johannesburg - Joburg residents lined the streets of the city to welcome Zozibini Tunzi on her triumphant homecoming tour after she won Miss Universe last year. Tunzi arrived style in the CBD on a red open-top bus.

She was joined by the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Cllr Geoffrey Makhubo and Cllr Loyiso Masuku, MMC Corporate and Shared Services and leader of the Business Executive.

“Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has done our country and continent proud. As her city of residence during her time as Miss South Africa, we are very happy to host her victory tour around this great city of Johannesburg," said the City of Johannesburg’s Executive Mayor, Cllr Geoffrey Makhubo.

The tour started when the bus left the Maslow Hotel on Thursday at 9am and ended at the hotel after the bus travelled down Rivonia Road, through Sandton Convention Centre Precinct and Gautrain Precinct, near Wits University, past City of Joburg Metropolitan Centre (Head Office) and over Mandela Bridge.