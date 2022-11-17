LOOK:Israel’s 'most wanted gang leader' nabbed in Joburg

Durban - An alleged Israeli gang leader who has been on Interpol’s Red Notice since 2015 has been arrested in Bryanston in Gauteng. It is alleged the 46-year-old Israeli gang leader is attached to a criminal organisation in Israel called the ‘Abergil Organisation’.

Police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said the wanted fugitive was arrested together with seven others at a house in Bryanston. Mathe said the man is a wanted suspect in Israel for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder. Police seized firearms. “According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is part of a notorious gang dealing in drug trafficking, extortion and other criminal activities.

“In 2003 and 2004, this wanted suspect allegedly placed an explosive bomb underneath a vehicle of a man in Israel in two separate incidents. “As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries, but all miraculously survived.” Police seized 40 000 US dollars. In another incident, the gang leader is alleged to have placed a bomb on top of a vehicle, targeting the same victim.

Police said three people were seriously hurt. On Thursday, during an early morning take down operation led by Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime, Detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF), police pounced on an identified address in Bryanston. Mathe said police seized 12 firearms, including 5 assault rifles and 7 pistols, $40 000, and three motorcycles that were suspected to be stolen.

