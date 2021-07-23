Looted couches, cooler bags and wall clocks discovered in Joburg south

Johannesburg - Food, couches nappies and clothes are some of the looted goods that the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) confiscated on Friday. One house has several cooler bags as well as wall clocks that were still sealed.

The looted goods were recovered from Orange Farm, Lenasia and Lenasia South after the officers were tipped off that some people may be hiding some of the goods that were looted during the unrest. The discovery of the goods led to the arrest of nine people and the value of the recovered good has not been disclosed yet. On Tuesday, a man was arrested after he was found building a house with material stolen during the recent civil unrest that saw shops and malls gutted by looters.

Some of the looted goods that the Joburg Metro Police Department recovered from some of the homes in the south of Joburg. The day before police pounced, the man is said to have loaded some of the looted building materials and goods on to a trailer headed to Mozambique. JMPD's Xolani Fihla said at the time that they received a tip-off about a resident of Water Works informal settlement near Ennerdale in Joburg south who was hiding items stolen at Protea South Cashbuild in Soweto during the looting. Fihla said they went to the house and found the man in his yard. They searched his shack and various items, which included building material, furniture and food, were found.

"With further observation, officers saw that the man had already started building using the looted materials. It was also found that he used his bakkie to load the looted items from Protea South. "Further information received alluded to some of the looted items being loaded into a trailer headed to Mozambique, and it had already departed the previous day. "The suspect was arrested and detained at Ennerdale police station for possession of suspected stolen property. The looted items worth approximately R24 930 were seized and booked in at Ennerdale SAPS," he said.