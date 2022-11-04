Lotto jackpot winner claims R11 471 571 prize, seeks privacy

Durban - The National Lottery Ithuba announced that the winner of the R11 million Lotto Plus 2 draw has come forward to claim their prize. The ticket was purchased in Boksburg in Gauteng.

The person won a total of R11 471 571.70 in the October 26 draw. Following the draw, Ithuba urged ticket holders, especially those in Boksburg, to check their tickets and claim the prize. This week Ithuba confirmed the winner had indeed come forward.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “As Ithuba, we are mandated by our license to respect the privacy of our winners.” Meanwhile the PowerBall jackpots for Friday night is estimated at R147 million. The Powerball is estimated at R84 million, and PowerBall Plus at an estimated R63 million.

Ithuba reminded players that apart from receiving tax-free winnings, those who win an amount above R50 000 receive free trauma counselling and financial advice from professional psychologists and a team of financial advisers at no cost. Last month, a Witbank businessman who won R28,2million in the Lotto Plus jackpot said he always knew he would win the jackpot one day. The businessman won via the FNB banking app.

