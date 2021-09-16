Love triangle ends in bloodshed as taxi owner shoots ex and her alleged boyfriend

Johannesburg - A Soweto taxi owner turned the gun on himself after he shot dead his police reservist ex-girlfriend and her alleged boyfriend in his yellow Ford Mustang. Pictures and videos of the brutal shooting have emerged on social media after the shooting took place in Diepkloof, Soweto, at about 5pm on Wednesday.

Police reservist Thembani Mbali Jele was driving with her alleged boyfriend in the streets of the township when her former lover, an Orlando East taxi owner, opened fire on them. Both Jele and the man were declared dead at the scene. The taxi owner allegedly shot himself dead at his Orlando East home. Police spokesperson Colonel Athlande Mathe would not comment on the relations of the three deceased.

“As to how all three relate forms part of our investigation. We are not going to be drawn into speculations,” she said on Thursday. Mathe said police officers who combed the crime scene where Jele and the man were murdered, found more than 15 empty cartridges. “Gauteng police are investigating two cases of murder and an inquest after a female reservist constable attached to the Diepkloof Visible Policing Unit and a male person she was driving with were killed in a hail of bullets on Baragwanath road.