Johannesburg - Eskom said that there was load shedding expected on Monday, and the probability of load shedding was low for the week. "Eskom’s electricity system has made significant progress towards full recovery and our water reserves for pump storage schemes and diesel reserves for the open cycle gas turbines have been replenished for the week. Several units have also been returned to service from planned and unplanned maintenance," the power utility said in a statement.

"While the generating plant performance has improved, the plant continues to remain vulnerable and any unexpected shift such as an increase in unplanned breakdowns could result in load shedding at short notice."

Eskom thanked people for using electricity sparingly and asked them to switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand.

"We will continue to keep South Africans informed about the status of the electricity system."