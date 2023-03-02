Lynn Forbes appeals to Megacy to keep AKA’s memory alive for Kairo

In an emotional post on social media, Lynn Forbes has asked fans of her son, Kiernan “AKA” Forbes to keep his memory alive for his daughter, Kairo. “I continue, to humbly request, that you help our family create the memories that will fill the future gaps for Kairo, by sharing your stories and personal experiences about her dad, her hero, on social media or anywhere possible … where in future, when she has access to the social media platforms, she will experience him through your stories and your outpouring of love,” Forbes said.

In the post, Forbes said she understood Kiernan’s body had been taken in the most brutal way and people are angered – all of which are normal emotions. “Kiernan’s body has left us but let’s remember, with grateful hearts that his spirit can never be taken away… “Your unwavering support, contributed to Kiernan’s drive, excellence and relentless hard work.

“He was a perfectionist who made no allowance for anything mediocre. He inspired excellence in himself, but your support kept him going for almost two decades … propelling him into superstardom. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Forbes 54 (@lynnforbesza)

“No words can describe how much you meant to him and for that you have my everlasting love and gratitude. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Kairo Forbes and AKA. Picture: Instagram

“If Kiernan had the opportunity to ask anything from us right now what would it be? “Knowing the person and father he has grown into, I believe Kiernan would ask of me and you to continue loving the people he loved and to preserve his memory and legacy forever… so when Kairo’s friends in future ask her who her dad was she would be able to answer… Let me show you who my dad is,” the post read. Forbes said, “I have lost one son … to death. But he left me with the gift of love and life … multiple sons and daughters in the larger Megacy family. May his legacy and spirit live on forever. Long Live Supa Mega Live Long.”

Picture: Facebook AKA was shot dead at close range by a gunman on Florida Road, Durban.