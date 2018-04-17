Johannesburg - A portion of the M1 highway in Johannesburg has been closed off to traffic after a man was shot multiple times, police said on Wednesday night.

The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday afternoon on the M1 North near the Glenhove offramp.

According to Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar, a man in his 30s was shot multiple times.

"All we know at this point is that a man, believed to be in his 30s, driving a white Audi was shot approximately eight times.

"Traffic has since been diverted as a result of the shooting incident," he added.

Joburg motorists were advised to offramp at 11th Avenue or use alternative routes as a result of the incident.

Details on the shooting incident remain sketchy at this point.

* This is a developing story.

