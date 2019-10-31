Joburg outgoing Mayor Herman Mashaba, Gauteng Premier David Makhura and former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the newly revamp M2 motorway in Johannesburg. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA).

Johannesburg - Johannesburg residents will soon have relief as the M2 freeway will be reopened and fully operational for motorists November 4. The official opening ceremony took place on Thursday and was attended by outgoing Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba, leader of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) Mangosuthu Buthelezi and Gauteng Premier David Makhura.

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Mashaba said he was proud of the work of the leadership that ensured that the project materialised to the optimum level.

“I am so proud of the leadership that delivered this project on time. For the next 50 years, this road is here for our residents to use. Monday, 6 'o clock this road will be ready for our residents to use,” he said.

He added that the reconstruction and closing of the road was not an easy one but was vital to ensure the longevity of the route for future generations to come.