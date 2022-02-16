Make sure to pay your tithes and offerings to avoid worshipping in the dark, warns City of Tshwane

Durban - The Tshwane Municipality is warning people to pay up or pray in the dark. It has even taken to Twitter to expose those with outstanding debt.

The municipality has made headlines in the past week for disconnecting supply to major players. IOL reported that the city has disconnected water and electricity supply at the Gautrain’s Hatfield station due to non-payment of a R10 million rates bill. On its Twitter account the City of Tshwane said Gautrain owed over R10m and that they last paid their account in 2020. The University of Pretoria last week coughed up R34m to settle its debt with the City of Tshwane.

Water was disconnected at the Lyttelton Shopping Centre, where a business was found to owe more than R750 000. The city has a list of 47 buildings and commercial properties where water and electricity will be disconnected unless owners make payments in the coming days. Among them is the Department of Infrastructure Development, which owes R260m in rates and services.

Some of the government departments have previously been served with notices and, according to the city, there are others who have not paid for years. In a tweet, the City of Tshwane said: “Make sure that your tithes and offerings get paid to @CityTshwane to avoid worshipping in the dark” along with a prayer hands emoji and the hashtag #TshwaneYaTima

Make sure that your tithes and offerings get to @CityTshwane to avoid worshipping in the dark. 🙏 #TshwaneYaTima pic.twitter.com/xzYZI9bLuS — City of Tshwane (@CityTshwane) February 16, 2022 The MMC for Finance, Alderman Peter Sutton, says less than 1% of court challenges against the city for disconnecting debtors have been successful. The city anticipated that there would be push-back and ensured that it had dedicated legal teams on standby.