Makhubo’s passing is a reminder of how fragile life can be, says Mashaba

Johannesburg- Former Joburg mayor and Action SA president Herman Mashaba has sent condolences two the family of the current mayor Geoff Makhubo who lost his battle with Covid-19. Makhubo, 53, was admitted to hospital following Covid-19 related complications this past Saturday. He died on Friday morning.

“I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the colleagues, friends, and family of Johannesburg Executive Mayor, Geoff Makhubo, following reports of his passing today. “ In these difficult times, we are reminded of how fragile life can be, and of our shared humanity. May Makhubo rest in peace in the comfort of his Creator,” Mashaba said. MMC for Health and Social Development in the City Eunice Mgcina has since been appointed Acting Mayor.

Mgcina said they had hoped that Makhubo would beat the virus and return to work, “and lead the city as we face this pandemic that has devastated lives and livelihoods. Sadly, it was not to be. “Our heartfelt condolences go to his wife, daughters, mother and the rest of his family, friends and comrades,” she said. Mgcina said Makhubo’s family has requested to be afforded privacy and space as they process the untimely passing of one of their own and that mourners are discouraged from gathering at his home.