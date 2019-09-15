Gauteng Premier David Makhura in Centurion. Makhura has appointed a commission of inquiry headed by a High Court’s Judge to probe taxi violence in the province. File picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA).

Gauteng Premier David Makhura has appointed a commission of inquiry headed by a High Court’s Judge to probe taxi violence in the province. Makhura made the announcement this morning following a spate of violence involving commuter transport which it various parts of the province especially in Soweto in the recent past.

Gauteng provincial government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said Makhura’s appointment of the commission was in in terms of section 127(2)(e) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, 1996, and section 2(1) of the Provincial Commissions Act, 1997 (Act No. 1 of 1997).

He said the commission of inquiry will investigate the underlying causes and people behind the ongoing killings in the taxi industry in the province.

“The commission will be chaired by Justice Jeremiah Buti Shongwe with Rudolph Lungile Mabece and Hlula Msimang as members of the commission. Dimakatso Mamiki Selesho will be Secretary to the commission,” Masebe said.

He said Makhura made a commitment to appoint a commission of inquiry in July during the second Gauteng Taxi Summit saying the provincial government was concerned that the taxi industry was submerged in violence, which despite efforts by law enforcement agencies and government continues to worsen.

The taxi industry transports more than 75% of commuters during the daily peak hour period, which makes it the dominant mode of transport used by commuters in the province.

The commission is appointed to enquire into and investigate, make findings, report on and make recommendations concerning the following aspects:

- The underlying reasons for the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities and instability within the minibus taxi-type service industry within Gauteng.

- The activities of operators, legal and illegal, as well as any other group or person that contributes to the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities and instability.

- The provision of minibus taxi transport services authorised by both interchange based and direct route-based permits and licences.

- How the minibus taxi business model, including the formation and management of minibus taxi associations, contributes to the recurring conflict, violence fatalities and instability.

- Any other matters that are ancillary or related to the matters set out in paragraphs (a) to (d).

Masebe said Makhura has given the commission six months to complete its work and submit its report and recommendations in writing.

In addition, the commission may, where necessary refer those implicated to law enforcement agencies for further investigation or prosecution.

Any person or section of the public, including community organisations, minibus taxi associations, drivers, operators, conductors and rank marshals, who or which is in possession of information which may be relevant to matters to be enquired into by the Commission and wishes to give evidence before the commission is invited to contact the secretary of the commission.

The secretary of the commission will announce the contact details of the commission in due course.

Political Bureau