Gauteng Premier David Makhura. File photo: GCIS.

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has appointed Morakane Mosupyoe as the new MEC for Economic Development, Agriculture and Environment. Mosupyoe will take over from Kgosientso Ramokgopa who resigned from his position on Friday.

Ramakgopa's departure may not surprise many as the ANC national executive committee (NEC) has been pressuring Makhura to adhere to ANC policy. The policy stipulates that if the premier is male then the provincial cabinet should be made up of 60% female.

Ramakgopa previously served as the mayor of Tshwane.

His resignation and the appointment of Mosupyoe were announced on social media by Makhura.