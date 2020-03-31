NewsSouth AfricaGauteng
Gauteng premier David Makhura arrives in Diepsloot to form part of a Corona virus campaign in the area. Picture: Timothy Bernard/African News Agency(ANA)
Makhura saddened by Gauteng’s first Covid-19 death

By Sihle Mlambo Time of article published 32m ago

Johannesburg - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has expressed sadness after the province confirmed that a 79-year-old man who died on Tuesday was the province's first  

The country’s coronavirus death toll now stands at 5, with recorded two deaths in the KwaZulu-Natal province, one in the Free State and one more in the Western Cape. 

On Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed there were now a total of 1 353 confirmed cases after more than 41 000 tests had been conducted around the country. 

Gauteng is the province with the most cases, with 633 cases. 

TOTAL CASES - 1353, 5 deaths 

Gauteng - 633, 1 death 

Western Cape - 325, 1 death

KZN - 179, 2 deaths 

Free State - 74, 1 death 

Limpopo - 14 

Mpumalanga - 12 

Eastern Cape - 12 

North West - 8 

Northern Cape - 6 

Makhura said he was deeply saddened by the death of the man from Mogale City in the West Rand. 

“I wish to convey our heartfelt condolences and express our collective grief to the family and friends of the deceased,” said the premier.

The deceased had been admitted to a private hospital at the week and succumbed on Monday. 

Meanwhile, the Gauteng government on Tuesday started to roll out mass screening and testing efforts in Alexandra. 

The province said the screening and testing of residents would be done in a systematic manner initially focusing in areas with the largest number contacts and high density areas which were vulnerable. 

In Alexandra township, at least one person has been confirmed positive, while nine others are under quarantine. 

IOL
Covid-19

