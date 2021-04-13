Malawian man gets six year jail sentence for fake robbery

Johannesburg - A Malawian was sentenced to six years in prison for opening a false business robbery case at a Johannesburg police station three years ago. Daniel Mike Banda, 39, had opened a case of business robbery when he told police that he had been accosted by 15 suspects at Lockie’s Plastic, a business based in Turfontein, in the south of Johannesburg. Last week, the Johannesburg Magistrates Court sentenced Banda to six years imprisonment on a charge of perjury. Joburg Central police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the convict had reported a business robbery case which had purportedly taken place in the early hours of Christmas Day in 2018. “The accused was working and staying on the business premises. The owner left him with a spare key to the business.

“The female owner came and viewed the video footage and she saw only two males ransacking her business.

“There was no forced entry and the accused staged the robbery. He told the police they tied his legs and hands with a rope,” said Mbele.

Banda, along with his accomplice, stole recycling bags and sealer machines worth over R60 000.

Two days after the case was opened, Banda admitted to the police that he had planned the entire fake robbery so that he could send extra money back home.

“He was apprehended and was in custody until he was sentenced.

“The conviction is a result of a diligent work done by the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Kgomo of Johannesburg Central Trio crimes.

“We hope this sentence will scare away would-be offenders from opening false cases,” said Mbele.

IOL