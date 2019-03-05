It was also claimed that shop owners pay between R250 and R600 a month.
Mathibela on Tuesday sat down for an interview with PowerFM and used the platform to deny the allegations levelled against him.
"It's not true, whatever that is [being] said about me... because you can never have a situation where you have a person who is implicated in more than 1000 things but not have a single person come forward.
"Sometime last year, I think it was in October, I stood up myself and approached SAPS in Mamelodi East, accompanied by Elias Skhosana, and we met the brigadier and the executive. We went through these allegations and everything."
Mathibela also revealed that he raised concerns about his name being tarnished over things he had no involvement in. He went on to deny numerous allegations levelled against him, saying he had never been linked to any criminal activities.
Police Minister Bheki Cele has previously declared war on Mathibela, saying his days were numbered.
Mathibela is currently on trial for the murder of North West billionaire Wandile Bozwana.IOL