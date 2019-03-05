File picture: Dumisani Sibeko.



Pretoria - A controversial Mamelodi taxi boss accused of terrorising the community on Monday vehemently denied all allegations levelled against him.

Vusi "Khekhe" Mathibela has been accused of extorting local businesses, monopolising drug sales, taking over taxis and causing fear in Mamelodi.





The taxi boss, dubbed No 1 Tsotsi, and his sidekicks are accused of moving around the township collecting money from lucrative businesses.





Among his alleged victims are taxi owners who apparently have to pay him R200 a week per vehicle.