Mamelodi’s ’John Wick’ strikes again, takes out leader of Boko Haram gang in hail of bullets

Is the killer Mamelodi residents are calling “John Wick” a vigilante or a rival gangster taking out the opposition? That is the question being asked on social media after news spread of yet another gangster belonging to the notorious Boko Haram gang being taken out by John Wick.

The latest murder sparked a flurry of social media commentary, with John Wick shooting to the top of social media trends. In recent weeks, several high-ranking members of the Boko Haram gang, who have led a reign of terror in Mamelodi, have been assassinated. On Tuesday, the apparent leader of the so-called Boko Haram gang was killed in a hail of bullets on the N4 Highway near Diamond Hill toll plaza at around midday.

Another man survived the hit and was taken to hospital. Gauteng Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said a black VW Polo was shot at by the occupants of a silver Mercedes-Benz. The driver of the Polo was declared dead on the scene, while the injured passenger was taken to hospital.

Muridili said the deceased was identified as Phillip Given Mnguni, 35. He was allegedly linked to several cases related to the Boko Haram gang in Mamelodi. Police have set up a task team to investigate the series of murders in Mamelodi. While some community members were rejoicing at the fact that members of the Boko Haram gang were “being dealt with”, there were growing concerns that John Wick might be a member of another gang, called Bafarasai, which wanted to take over control of the township from Boko Haram.

The Pretoria News recently reported that community members celebrated the news that the alleged perpetrator was “cleaning up” the township after the police “failed” to end the reign of terror by Boko Haram. Muridili told the Pretoria News that a team comprising, among others, specialised units in the SAPS, organised crime and crime intelligence had been revived to investigate the murders.