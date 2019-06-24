File picture: Pexels

Cape Town - A 42-year-old man was left seriously wounded after he was shot during a cash-in-transit heist on Chris Hani Road in Soweto, Johannesburg, paramedics said on Monday. ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring said their paramedics, along with another service, arrived on the scene at 11:35 am on Monday to find the local authorities already in attendance.

He said a man was found lying on the pavement next to a taxi. Medics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper leg, leaving him in a serious condition.

“The man was treated for his injuries and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care,” Meiring said.

The details surrounding the incident were unknown and local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

African News Agency (ANA)