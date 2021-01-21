Man admits he killed mother of his child, dumped body and sold her car

Pretoria – The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng has arrested a man believed to have killed his girlfriend, the mother of his two-year-old child, and sold her car after dumping her body in an open space in Heidelberg.

“Collaboration between the police and community members led to the arrest of a man suspected to be responsible for the murder of a 32-year-old woman in Vosloorus on the 11 January 2021. The suspect, aged 32, was arrested on Monday 18 January 2021 at his place of residence in Vosloorus,” Gauteng police spokesman Captain Kay Makhubele said.

Police had been following on intelligence-driven information after the woman was reported missing on January 16 by her distraught mother.

“It is reported that the woman left Alexandra on the 10th of January 2021 to visit her boyfriend who is the father of her two-year-old child. After she did not come back home, the boyfriend indicated that she left (his place to return to her) home but she did not arrive,” said Makhubele.

Police investigations led them to the missing woman’s car in Alberton.