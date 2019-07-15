File picture

Pretoria - Gauteng police have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly robbing his employer in Octavia Flats in Fordsburg, Johannesburg. In a statement on Monday, police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele said the man was employed as a driver, and went to his employer's residence to hand over car keys.

A 32-year old woman answered the door for him.

"When she opened the door she was surprised by five males, one carrying a firearm, who slapped her and she screamed for help. Her father-in-law came to see what was wrong and they were forced into the bedroom where their hands were tied with shoe laces," said Mbele.

The suspects made off with cash, cell phones and jewellery.

The employee left with the suspects using his employer’s car which was later found abandoned in Newtown.

During his arrest, he was found in possession of the car keys of the getaway car.

Police are still looking for the other suspects.

The man is expected to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court this week.

African News Agency (ANA)