JOHANNESBURG - A 32-year-old man, in municipal arrears with almost a million rand, was arrested after allegedly trying to bribe a Johannesburg municipal official.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba said on Friday that the man was arrested for attempting to bribe a team leader of Operation #BuyaMthetho with R5,000 in Mayfair, Johannesburg.

According to Mashaba, the suspect owes the City R900,000 for rates and services. When the team arrived at the said property they found that the electricity was illegally connected.

"It is alleged that the suspect then offered the team leader R5,000 in order for him not to disconnect the power supply. A trap was then set up and the suspect was arrested after paying the R5,000 bribe to the official," Mashaba said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, it was confirmed.



African News Agency/ANA