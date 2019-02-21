File photo of South African currency, photo by Karen Sandison/African News Agency(ANA)

TSHWANE - The South African Police Service has arrested a man who walked into the Reserve Bank of South Africa with R2 million in counterfeit notes, seeking to "reprint" them, spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said on Thursday.



"The suspect approached the employees in South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) at the help desk and asked for help. The suspect informed the Sarb employee that he brought money for reprinting," said Makhubele.





He said the man insisted he was not aware that the notes were counterfeit.





"The money was stashed in the laptop black bag and when the employee opened the bag they found only R200 notes which was verified in the reserve bank as fake notes that amounted to R2 million," said Makhubele.





"The suspect alleged that he is a mechanic and he found the money underneath one of the car he was fixing. The SAPS was called and the suspect was arrested. He will appear in the Pretoria Magistrates' Court soon."



