Man arrested in connection with murder of two children in the Vaal

Rustenburg – A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing two children aged five and 11 years, Gauteng police said. "The suspect also attempted to kill two other children aged seven and 11 years in Boipatong, Sedibeng District, on Tuesday 18 January 2022," spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

"It is reported that the suspect took his ex-girlfriend's two children and two nephews to an open field in Boipatong on the evening of Tuesday 18 January 2022. He then allegedly tied three of the boys to a tree and strangled them while the fourth boy managed to escape and seek assistance. The boy was helped by a community member who took him to the nearest police station." He said the police rushed to the scene where they found that two of the boys had died and a third was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. He said the man, who was on the run since the incident, was traced and arrested in Johannesbur, a day later.

"The suspect will be charged with two counts of murder and two of attempted murder. He is expected to appear at Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court on Friday." Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, praised the police officers for arresting the suspect within 24 hours. "Dealing with crime against women and children remains a priority for the police in Gauteng. The investigating officer will present a water tight case against the suspect to ensure that justice is served," Mawela said.