File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

TSHWANE – Police in Sunnyside, east of Pretoria central, swiftly arrested a 33-year-old man shortly after he had seized a luxurious BMW X5 at gunpoint, spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said on Monday.

“The incident happened at about 10pm soon after the 25-year-old man had alighted from the car and led his girlfriend to the entrance of her flat … near the corner of Cilliers and Rissik Streets in Sunnyside, east of Pretoria.

"While walking back to his car, the victim was allegedly accosted by an armed suspect and subsequently a group of about three men took possession of the vehicle,” Mavimbela said.

The grateful man said that the officers, who appeared on the scene and recovered his vehicle before the suspects could drive off, were "God-sent".

The motorist expressed deep appreciation to the Sunnyside police officers for their “swift response and professionalism”.

The arrested man will be charged with attempted hijacking and is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court soon.

Commander of the Sunnyside police station, Brigadier Ramakamakama Kekana, encouraged residents to join hands with the police and clergymen during on the ongoing “divine intervention prayer and cleansing sessions” at infamous crime hotspots in the heavily populated area.

"Over and above commending the members for a job well executed on Sunday night, we thank the Almighty for providing the wisdom, strength and bravery," Kekana said.

African News Agency (ANA)