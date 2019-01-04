Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - Johannesburg metropolitan police said they arrested a 41-year-old man on Thursday night found in possession of 15 Zimbabwean passports. "It is alleged that he fraudulently stamps the passports at the Zimbabwean border to extend the stay of the holders of the documents in South Africa," Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said in a statement.

"He was also in possession of a passport in the name of a four-year-old South African girl which has been stamped many times."

Minnaar said the suspect was stopped at a roadside checkpoint on Old Pretoria Main Road Midrand and detained at Bramley police station on charges of bribery and contravening the Immigration Act.

"He tried to bribe officers with R2 000," Minnaar said.

African News Agency/ANA