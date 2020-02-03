Man critically injured after car hits and drags him for 100m









Johannesburg - A man was badly injured when he was hit by a car and dragged for about 100 metres. The man, in his 40s, was struck by the car while walking in Brixton on Monday morning. ER24's Ross Campbell said when they arrived at the scene, the man was lying on the side of the road, partially beneath the vehicle. He said they "carefully extricated" the injured man from underneath the vehicle and assessed him. He said they found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition. "The man was treated for his injuries and provided with several advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Charlotte Maxeke Provincial hospital for further care.

"It is understood that the man had been struck by the light motor vehicle and dragged for approximately 100 metres.

"The driver of the light motor vehicle fortunately escaped injury," he said.

In another incident, wet conditions following rain in some parts of Free State left a woman seriously injured when she lost control of her car which later overturned. She was trapped inside.

The 43-year-old mother was travelling with her daughters aged aged 20 and 21 when her car rolled on the R26 about 10km outside Fouriesburg.

Campbell said they were called to the scene after 3pm and when they found that police officers were already there while the vehicle was down an embankment with the woman still trapped inside. It was lying on it's roof.

"The two daughters had managed to self extricate and were seated in the police van. They had suffered minor injuries and while one declined transportation to hospital, the other was treated and transported by Provincial Emergency Management Services to Phekolong Hospital in Bethlehem for further care.

"The mother was found still in the drivers seat and unable to move due to her injuries. She was found to have suffered serious injuries and treated and transported to Dihlabeng Hospital by ER24 for further care," Ross said.



