Johannesburg - A man was badly injured when he was hit by a car and dragged for about 100 metres.
The man, in his 40s, was struck by the car while walking in Brixton on Monday morning.
ER24's Ross Campbell said when they arrived at the scene, the man was lying on the side of the road, partially beneath the vehicle.
He said they "carefully extricated" the injured man from underneath the vehicle and assessed him. He said they found that he had sustained numerous injuries and was in a critical condition.
"The man was treated for his injuries and provided with several advanced life support interventions before he was transported to Charlotte Maxeke Provincial hospital for further care.