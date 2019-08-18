FOCHVILLE - A man in his mid 40s is in a critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a petrol station convenience shop at the R500/N12 intersection outside Fochville in Gauteng on Saturday evening, paramedics said.
"ER24 paramedics arrived at 7pm to find the man lying on the floor of the store. He had suffered a gunshot wound and had lost a lot of blood," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.
Advanced life support interventions were needed to stabilise him before he could be taken to Carletonville Hospital for further care. His wife was treated for shock by another emergency service on the scene. South African Police Service officers were on the scene for further investigation, Campbell said.
African News Agency (ANA)