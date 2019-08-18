FOCHVILLE - A man in his mid 40s is in a critical condition after being shot during an armed robbery at a petrol station convenience shop at the R500/N12 intersection outside Fochville in Gauteng on Saturday evening, paramedics said.

"ER24 paramedics arrived at 7pm to find the man lying on the floor of the store. He had suffered a gunshot wound and had lost a lot of blood," ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.