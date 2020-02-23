File photo: ER24

Johannesburg - A man died and another was seriously injured when the car they were travelling in veered out of control in wet conditions and crashed into a roadside barrier along the N14 near the R511 Diepsloot off-ramp in Johannesburg late on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. Shortly after 5pm, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found the passenger with fatal injuries still inside of the vehicle, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said in a statement on Sunday.

The driver, a man believed to be 28 years old, was found outside the vehicle. He had sustained severe abdominal injuries, along with various other injuries.

It was understood from the man that he apparently lost control of the vehicle on the wet road and it collided with the Armco barrier on the side of the road which then penetrated the vehicle. A second vehicle, with three occupants, was also involved in the collision. The three occupants did not sustain any injuries.

"There was sadly nothing that paramedics could do for the fatally injured passenger in the vehicle. He was declared dead on the scene. The young man was rushed to a nearby hospital for further medical management. The exact circumstances surrounding the collision will be investigated by the local authorities that attended the scene," Vermaak said.