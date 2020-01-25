A man was killed when his bakkie crashed into a concrete bridge pillar along the R59 at Redan in the direction of Vereeniging. Picture: ER24

Vereeniging - A man, believed to be in his 60s, was killed when his bakkie crashed into a concrete bridge pillar along the R59 at Redan in the direction of Vereeniging in Gauteng on Saturday afternoon, paramedics said. Shortly before 3pm, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found the man’s vehicle in the road, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

Rescuers on the scene were already performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the man when ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene.

"Sadly, there was nothing that paramedics could do for him, despite their efforts, and he was later declared dead on the scene. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene," Vermaak said.

African News Agency/ANA