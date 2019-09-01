PRETORIA - A motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries after the back tyre of his bike burst, and it crashed before catching alight on the N1 in Pretoria on Saturday, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded soon after 5pm on Saturday afternoon to reports of a crash on the N1 between Lynnwood and the N4 interchange in Pretoria, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.