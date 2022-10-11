Man falls into veld fire while directing live stock

Durban - A Gauteng man sustained serious burn injuries after he fell into a veld fire. The incident took place on Monday afternoon in the Ruimsig area.

The victim, aged 53, was attempting to direct live stock during a controlled veld fire when he fell into the blaze. According to Kyle van Reenan from Emer-G-Med Paramedics, the man was treated and stabilised on the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care. “No animals were harmed in the fire.”

In a separate incident in July, a boy, aged 12, and his aunt died after they fell in a maize silo on a farm in Standerton. According to Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, according to reports, on that dreadful day, the boy somehow fell inside the silo, which contained maize, at Groenvlei farm. “Subsequent to that, his aunt, Jackie Rautenbach, tried to pull him out but also fell inside,” said Mohlala.

“The woman's husband, who was a few metres away, is said to have heard loud screams for help and rushed closer to the scene, but it was sadly too late to save their lives.” The two were certified dead at the scene by paramedics, and police were investigating an inquest. Police said no foul play was suspected.

