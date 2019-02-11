A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment by the Johannesburg Magistrate Court after he was found guilty for possession of a hi-jacked motor vehicle. File Image/ANA

CAPE TOWN - A 34-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court after he was found guilty for possession of a hijacked motor vehicle, police said in a statement on Monday. The accused, Augusto Cossa, was sentenced February 8. It is alleged that two males hijacked a 37-year-old man driving a black Toyota Yaris at Rosettenville in May 2017.

“The victim was on his way from Hillbrow to drop off his friend at Rosettenville when they were confronted by two males. One of them pointed them with a firearm and instructed them to come out of the vehicle. The driver was assaulted with the butt of a firearm and they were also robbed of their cellphones and cash,” said police spokesperson, Captain Xoli Mbele.

The accused was apprehended at Welkom in Free State Province on June 2, 2017.

Police were doing a stop and search when they compared the vehicle, it came out positive that it was hijacked and accused was apprehended, according to Captain Mbele.

African News Agency (ANA)



