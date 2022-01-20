Man held after luring 4 children to field, strangling two to death

A 40-YEAR-OLD man from Gauteng is expected to appear in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Friday on two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. According to police, the suspect killed two boys, both aged 11.

He also attempted to kill two other boys, aged 7 and 11. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the suspect knew the children. Two of the children were his ex-girlfriend’s boys and the other two children were her nephews. Masondo said the suspect allegedly took the children to an open field in Boipatong on Tuesday evening.

“He then allegedly tied three of the boys to a tree and strangled them while the fourth boy managed to escape and seek assistance. The boy was helped by a community member who took him to the nearest police station. “Police rushed to the scene where they found that two of the boys had died while the third was rushed to hospital for medical treatment,” Masondo said. The suspect immediately went on the run after the crime but police tracked and traced him to Johannesburg and he was arrested the very next day (Wednesday).

He has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder. It remains unclear what the motive for the murders and attempted murders are. Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended the officers who worked around the clock to track, trace and arrest the suspect within 24 hours.